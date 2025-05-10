Over 120 Afghans Freed From Pakistani Prisons Return Home

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) says 122 more Afghan refugees have returned to their homeland after being released from prisons in Pakistan.

These individuals returned to the country on May 8 and 9, the ministry wrote on its X handle on Saturday.

Citing Spin Boldak border officials in Kandahar, the ministry wrote the 122 Afghans, who had spent two to three days in jails, had been arrested in various parts of Pakistan.

After receiving humanitarian assistance, the returnees were transferred to their respective native areas, the ministry added.

Earlier, about 104 Afghan refugees had been released from Pakistani prisons before being sent to their country.

kk