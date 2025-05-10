Ghor Mountaineers Climb Siah Koh Summit

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

FEROZKOH (Pajhwok): A six-member mountaineering team known as the“Eagles of the Hindu Kush” from western Ghor province has successfully ascended the 3,200-meter Siah Koh peak.

Fazl Ahmad Walizada, deputy head of the team, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the climb was part of their ongoing efforts to promote health, friendship, and trust among young people.

“Our goal is to inspire youth to engage in sports and adopt a healthy lifestyle,” he said.

According to Walizada, the team regularly scales high peaks in the province to build experience and prepare for participation in national mountaineering competitions.

He also called on the public-especially business leaders-to support and encourage athletes across the country.

sa