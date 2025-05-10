Kunduz Residents Demand Asan Khedmat Center

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KUNDUZ CITY (Pajhwok): Some residents of northern Kunduz province have expressed frustration over the lengthy process of obtaining electronic ID cards, urging the caretaker government to establish an Asan Khedmat (Easy Service) center in the province.

They say the lack of an Asan Khedmat office in Kunduz forces them to travel to Kabul to resolve ID-related issues-an ordeal that is both costly and time-consuming.

Mohammad Salim, a resident of Kunduz city, told Pajhwok Afghan News:“An Asan Khedmat office should be opened in Kunduz because it is the central hub of the northeast region. If such a center is established, people will no longer need to travel to Kabul.”

He added that he recently had to urgently add a surname to his ID card and, due to the absence of local services, had no choice but to go to Kabul.

Mujahid Noorani, another resident, echoed the concern:“We urge the Islamic Emirate to open an Asan Khedmat branch in Kunduz to ease people's hardships. Traveling to Kabul incurs heavy expenses.”

He noted that correcting or updating names on ID cards takes several days, which is why many people feel compelled to travel to the capital.

However, Maulvi Fazlullah Fayaz Maulvizada, head of the Population Registration Office in Kunduz, said efforts are underway to open an Asan Khedmat center in the province.

“We have started the necessary steps, and Kunduz is already included in the plan for establishing an Asan Khedmat office,” he said.“The process is ongoing, and God willing, the center will be opened soon.”

He emphasized the benefits of the service, noting that once operational, applicants will be able to receive their ID cards within a week.

