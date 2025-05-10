20 Tribal, Family Disputes Resolved In Herat

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): In the past month, at least 20 cases of tribal and family disputes have been resolved through the efforts of the Department of Promotion of Virtue, Prevention of Vice, and Hearing of Complaints in western Herat province.

Sheikh Azizur Rahman Al-Muhajir, head of the department, told the media that over the past month, 20 disputes were settled by the department's personnel in Herat city and several districts.

He said the cases included incidents of murder, ethnic conflicts, longstanding family disputes, and physical altercations-some of which had persisted for years.

According to Al-Muhajir, these issues were resolved peacefully through mediation by the department's staff, without requiring intervention from judicial or legal institutions.

He noted that the department's officials, known as muhtasibs, have been directed to handle public disputes with diligence and in accordance with established principles, aiming to foster social unity.

Al-Muhajir emphasized that the primary goal of the department is to promote peaceful coexistence, strengthen unity among communities, and prevent the escalation of ethnic and family tensions.

Officials said the resolved cases occurred in Herat city and the districts of Injil, Ghoryan, Pashtun Zarghun, Shindand, Koh Zor, Zawal, Farsi, and Chishti Sharif.

sa