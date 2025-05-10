Sona Sargis Joins Legacy Makers TV To Share Insights On Financial Empowerment Through Protection And Purpose

FL, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sona Sargis, founder of Dream Protectors, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on building financial resilience through education, advocacy, and spiritually rooted leadership.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journey. This unique TV show, hosted by Rudy Mawer, features top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soon.In her episode, Sona breaks down a bold strategy for building financial resilience among underserved communities-one that goes beyond products to focus on empowerment, leadership, and legacy. She shares how her agency transforms agents into advocates and equips clients with tools to protect income, rebuild after crisis, and create long-term security. At its core, her mission isn't just about insurance-it's about restoring dignity, confidence, and peace of mind."You don't have to be fearless-you just have to move before fear stops you", said Sargis.Sona's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming on popular platforms.In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting .

