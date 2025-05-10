Karen Lane Joins Legacy Makers TV To Share Insights On Energetic Healing And Conscious Technology
Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journey. This unique TV show, hosted by Rudy Mawer, features top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soon.
In her episode, Karen breaks down the principles behind The Light Lift-a remote energetic upgrade designed to restore clarity, vitality, and flow. She shares how she developed this modality through rigorous testing, spiritual discipline, and a deep commitment to integrity. She also previews her next venture: a subscription-based“Stellar Library” offering tools for intuitive development and conscious transformation.
“I want to be a part of the enrichment of human consciousness and healing technology”, said Lane.
Karen's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming on popular platforms.
In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting .
