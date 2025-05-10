Sehwag Slams Pakistan For Ceasefire Violation, Says 'Kutte Ki Dum Tedi Hi Rehti Hai'
Taking to his official handle on X (formerly Twitter), Sehwag posted a scathing message featuring a well-known Hindi idiom:“Kutte ki dum tedi ki tedi hi rehti hai”.
The saying, commonly used to describe people or entities resistant to change, was seen as a direct dig at Pakistan's repeated history of backtracking on ceasefire commitments. Sehwag is called the Sultan of Multan after scoring a triple century in the Pakistani town during one of India's most memorable visits to the neighbouring country.
The violation came despite a formal ceasefire agreement being jointly announced earlier in the day by both nations. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that the Directors-General of Military Operations (DGMOs) from both sides had agreed to cease all hostilities - whether by land, air, or sea - with immediate effect.
External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar also confirmed the ceasefire.“India and Pakistan have worked out an understanding on the stoppage of firing and military action,” he said.“India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations - and it will continue to do so.”
However, in a stunning turnaround, explosions rocked Srinagar by the evening, prompting a red alert and widespread blackouts across Jammu & Kashmir. Simultaneously, Indian Air Defence forces intercepted and shot down Pakistani drones in Rajasthan's Pokhran and Kashmir's Baramulla, further escalating tensions.
Tensions between India and Pakistan have sharply escalated following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists. In response to this brutal attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting and striking nine terrorist bases deep inside Pakistan.
