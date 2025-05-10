Precious Metals Market Size To Hit USD 533.12 Bn By 2032, Growing At 7.2% CAGR Amid Expanding Industrial Applications

Get Sample Pages:

Global Precious Metals Market Key Takeaways

. According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global precious metals market size is forecast to expand from USD 327.47 Bn in 2025 to USD 533.12 Bn by 2032, registering a CAGR of 7.2% throughout the forecast period.

. By metal type, gold segment is anticipated to account for more than two-fifths of the global precious metals market share in 2025.

. Based on application, jewelry segment is expected to generate a market revenue of about USD 117.56 Bn in 2025.

. Asia Pacific is set to dominate the global precious metals industry, accounting for more than half of the market share in 2025. This can be attributed to strong industrial demand and booming jewelry sector.

. As per Coherent Market Insights' latest precious metals market analysis, North America, spearheaded by the United States, is set to emerge as the fastest-growing market during the assessment period.

Soaring Demand for Jewelry Fueling Precious Metals Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights' latest precious metals market report highlights key factors driving the industry's growth. One such factor is the increasing demand for gold and silver jewelry, especially across nations like India and China.

Precious metals like gold, platinum, silver, and palladium remain highly valued in the jewelry sector. They are being increasingly used for making items like rings, bangles, chains, earrings, and necklaces. Rising consumer demand for these jewelry products is expected to boost growth of the precious metals market.

Nations like India are witnessing high consumption of gold jewelry due to robust festival and wedding-related purchases as well as increased investment interest. According to World Gold Council, despite increasing gold prices, India's gold consumption rose by 5% to 802.8 tonnes in 2024.

Volatility in Precious Metal Prices Limited Growth

The future precious metals market outlook appears optimistic, driven by rising jewerly demand and increasing industrial applications. However, volatility in precious metal market prices, along with environmental and ethical concerns associated with extraction of precious metals, can negatively impact industry growth to some extent.

Precious metal prices are heavily influenced by several factors, including economic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions. This volatility often leads to decreased investor confidence, thereby affecting overall precious metal market demand and growth.

Expanding Industrial Applications Creating Growth Avenues for Companies

Increasing demand for precious metals in industrial applications is expected to create lucrative growth avenues for precious metal companies. These metals play a vital role in industries like automotive, electronics, and renewable energy. This is due to their exceptional properties like high conductivity and corrosion resistance.

For instance, silver is increasingly used in solar panels and electronic conductors due to its excellent conductivity. Similarly, platinum finds usage in automotive catalytic converters. These expanding applications will likely open new revenue-generation streams for manufacturers of precious metals during the assessment period.

Emerging Precious Metals Market Trends

. There is a growing trend of adopting ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) practices in precious mining operations. This is due to rising consumer demand for responsibly sourced metals.

. Introduction of ETFs as well as digital gold platforms are making precious metal investments more accessible. This, in turn, will support expansion of the precious metals market in the coming years.

. Surging popularity of green technologies like electric vehicles and solar energy is expected to boost sales of precious metals, especially platinum and palladium. This is due to their rising usage in hydrogen fuel cells, catalytic converters, and photovoltaic cells.

Analyst's View

“The global precious metals market is poised to witness rapid growth, owing to increasing consumption of precious metals across industries like jewelry, renewable energy, automotive, and electronics,” said senior analyst Vidyesh Swar.

