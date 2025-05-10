Precious Metals Market Size To Hit USD 533.12 Bn By 2032, Growing At 7.2% CAGR Amid Expanding Industrial Applications
Competitor Insights
Key companies in precious metals market research report:
- Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Newmont Corporation Barrick Gold Corporation Fresnillo plc AngloGold Ashanti Limited Royal Gold, Inc. Gold Fields Limited Platinum Group Metals Ltd Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Pan American Silver Corp. Sibanye Stillwater Silver Wheaton Corp. Johnson Matthey PLC South32 Limited Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
Key Developments
- In February 2025, Asahi Kasei launched a new demonstration project with Furuya Metal, Mastermelt, and Nobian to recycle metals, especially precious metals, from electrodes and cells used in electrolyzers for caustic soda production. In January 2024, Heraeus Precious Metals launched a new Business Line Hydrogen Systems to support the hydrogen economy. The new business will provide various precious metal-based products for fuel cells and electrolyzers as well as cutting-edge electrocatalyst solutions for next-gen applications.
Market Segmentation
By Metal Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)
- Gold Silver Platinum Palladium
By Application Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)
- Jewelry Industrial Investment Others
Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)
- North America
- U.S. Canada
- Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America
- Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe
- China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific
- GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East
- South Africa North Africa Central Africa
