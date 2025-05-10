Jacob Levinrad Highlights Operational Focus At Jlgroup

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- At just 22 years old, Jacob Levinrad is rewriting the playbook for what it means to be an online entrepreneur. As the founder of JLGroup , a modern holding company generating tens of millions annually, Levinrad is making it clear: this isn't about vanity metrics or viral content. It's about substance, systems, and results.Unlike the sea of social media influencers promoting lifestyle over leadership, Levinrad has built a real business-one with operations, leadership teams, backend infrastructure, and measurable outcomes. JLGroup's coaching division alone mentors thousands of students, while its broader portfolio spans performance-based businesses that don't rely on hype to succeed.“Most people online sell the dream. We sell the build,” Levinrad said.“Our clients don't want fluff. They want frameworks, clarity, and results that compound.”Levinrad's credibility stems from experience. He's managed millions in paid media, architected dashboards that rival top-tier marketing agencies, and developed scalable systems used across his companies. More impressively, despite his executive responsibilities, he continues to coach students weekly and advise CEOs within his portfolio.This hands-on leadership approach sets JLGroup apart in an industry often defined by buzzwords and burnout. Levinrad isn't interested in being labeled the“TikTok guy” or the“course guy.” His vision is more enduring: to make JLGroup the most respected operator-led holding company of the digital age.“We don't chase clout,” he added.“We build companies. That's what lasts.”As the noise continues online, Jacob Levinrad is focusing on what matters-building sustainable ventures and helping others do the same through actionable, high-performance coaching.For those tired of the hype and ready for real business growth, JLGroup offers a compelling alternative: operators, not influencers. Strategy, not spectacle.About JLGroupJLGroup is a multi-division holding company founded by Jacob Levinrad. With tens of millions in annual revenue and a growing portfolio of performance-driven businesses, JLGroup helps founders build infrastructure-first companies through proven coaching systems and operational expertise.

JLGroup PR Team

JLGroup

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.