Halle Bailey Says Her Personal Style Evolved Since Embracing Motherhood

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, May 10 (IANS) Multi-hyphenate Halle Bailey is dropping style secrets. The 'Little Mermaid' actress, 25, has said that since welcoming her son, Halo, now 1, she's learned to embrace a bolder side of her personal style.

She said, "I want to do more and be more exciting, especially with jewelry. The actress layered on the jewels to host Zales' cocktail party celebrating a new era of the brand's "Own It" campaign on April 30, reports 'People' magazine.

She told 'People', "It's so much fun to dress up more as a mom”. She said that even her little one, whose arrival she announced in January 2024 after giving birth the following year, inherits her obsession with bling.

"He loves everything sparkly and when something shines," she gushes of Halo, whom she loves to match outfits with from time to time too, especially during the holidays.

As per 'People', earlier this week, the 'Angel' singer shone bright at the 2025 Met Gala, dressed to the nines in Coach and lab-grown Zales diamonds. In tune with this year's 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' theme and "Tailored for You" dress code, she wore a beaded two-toned peplum blazer teamed with an even glitzier minidress and platform heels.

She decked out the ensemble in marquise, radiant and emerald-cut diamonds on her rings and earrings.

While fine jewelry may contribute to her glow, Bailey says there are definitely a few other things making her radiate from the inside out, her son and her career. In addition to working on new music, Bailey is also starring in an A24 musical comedy with Julianne Moore and Jesse Eisenberg, and is set to film in Italy for a separate project. Looking at where her life is at now, Bailey says she can't wait to travel the world with Halo and is really "just having a blast”.