Mehriban Aliyeva Shared Post On The Occasion Of May 9 - Victory Day

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) AZERBAIJAN, May 9 - 09 May 2025, 10:06

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her social media account on the occasion of May 9 - Victory Day, as well as the 80th anniversary of the Victory over fascism.

The post says:

"Dear veterans!

We are proud of your bravery, courage, and heroism!

Happy Great Victory Day!"

Mehriban Aliyeva

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

