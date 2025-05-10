Hozpitality Group Honors The Middle East's Top 30 Engineering Leaders In Hospitality
Peer-Selected Pioneers Redefining Infrastructure and Innovation Across the Region
DUBAI, UAE, May 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hozpitality Group is proud to announce the winners of the inaugural Best 30 Engineering Leaders in the Middle East – Popular Choice Awards, recognizing the outstanding individuals powering innovation and excellence behind the scenes of the region's top hospitality properties.
"These leaders are the backbone of Middle Eastern hospitality," said Raj Bhatt, Founder and CEO of Hozpitality Group. "From implementing cutting-edge smart systems to promoting sustainability, these professionals are instrumental in keeping the region's hotels, resorts, and commercial assets running at the highest standards."
This peer-based recognition honors excellence across various fields, including energy efficiency, infrastructure management, preventative maintenance, and talent development. The honorees represent brands from global hotel chains and independent properties alike, setting new benchmarks for performance, innovation, and mentorship.
Full List of Winners – Engineering Leaders Power List 2025
Ahmed Elsayed – Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City
Ahmed Kabeer – Ramada & Wyndham Hotels Ajman
Ahmed Lasheen – Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah
Anil Kumar Sharma – Maple Wood Hospitality – Donatello Hotel
Aser Mohamed Ehsan Matter – Miramar Al Aqah & Naama Beach Villas – Jaz Hotels
Bhaskar Joshi – Intercontinental Dubai Marina by IHG
Chamath Nishantha – The Tower Plaza Hotel Dubai
Daveed Balradje – Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residences
Hari Ram Yadav – Hilton Doha the Pearl
Khaled Elblbisi – The Cove Rotana Resort – Ras Al Khaimah
Kuttappa P. Ittira – Metropolitan Hotel Dubai
Manikanta Manchiganti – The Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort
Mhd Anas Alakkad – Pyramisa Hotel Apartments
Mohamed Soliman – Stella Di Mare Dubai Marina Hotel
Mohammed Abdelwahab – Minor Hotels
Narendra Shivnani – Khamas Hospitality Group
Rajesh Kumar Cheriyil Narayanan – Millennium Plaza Downtown Hotel
Rakesh Kumar Nayak – Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara
Ramy Essam – Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah
Renjith Rajappan – Fujairah Rotana Resort & Spa
Roshan De Silva – Holiday Inn & Staybridge Suites Dubai Business Bay
Sachin Kamat – Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights
Sandeep Kumar – DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai Al Jadaf
Sebastiao Ferrao – Dusit Thani Dubai
Sivasankar Ranganathan – Ayla Grand Hotel
Surandar Singh – Millennium Al Rawdah Hotel
Vineeth Vishnu Das – Mövenpick Grand Al Bustan Hotel & Convention Centre Dubai
Walid Zaher – IMS Facilities and Projects Management
Yasser Ahmed – Radisson Blu Resort, Fujairah
Zain Awan – DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai – Jumeirah Beach
About Hozpitality Group
Hozpitality Group is a global hospitality platform offering a comprehensive suite of services including news, jobs, networking, awards, and events. With a strong presence in the Middle East, North America, and Asia, Hozpitality connects professionals and companies to promote excellence and growth in the hospitality industry.
