Hozpitality Group Honors The Middle East's Top 30 Engineering Leaders In Hospitality

Peer-Selected Pioneers Redefining Infrastructure and Innovation Across the Region

DUBAI, UAE, May 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hozpitality Group is proud to announce the winners of the inaugural Best 30 Engineering Leaders in the Middle East – Popular Choice Awards, recognizing the outstanding individuals powering innovation and excellence behind the scenes of the region's top hospitality properties.

"These leaders are the backbone of Middle Eastern hospitality," said Raj Bhatt, Founder and CEO of Hozpitality Group. "From implementing cutting-edge smart systems to promoting sustainability, these professionals are instrumental in keeping the region's hotels, resorts, and commercial assets running at the highest standards."

This peer-based recognition honors excellence across various fields, including energy efficiency, infrastructure management, preventative maintenance, and talent development. The honorees represent brands from global hotel chains and independent properties alike, setting new benchmarks for performance, innovation, and mentorship.

Full List of Winners – Engineering Leaders Power List 2025



Ahmed Elsayed – Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City

Ahmed Kabeer – Ramada & Wyndham Hotels Ajman

Ahmed Lasheen – Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah

Anil Kumar Sharma – Maple Wood Hospitality – Donatello Hotel

Aser Mohamed Ehsan Matter – Miramar Al Aqah & Naama Beach Villas – Jaz Hotels

Bhaskar Joshi – Intercontinental Dubai Marina by IHG

Chamath Nishantha – The Tower Plaza Hotel Dubai

Daveed Balradje – Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residences

Hari Ram Yadav – Hilton Doha the Pearl

Khaled Elblbisi – The Cove Rotana Resort – Ras Al Khaimah

Kuttappa P. Ittira – Metropolitan Hotel Dubai

Manikanta Manchiganti – The Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort

Mhd Anas Alakkad – Pyramisa Hotel Apartments

Mohamed Soliman – Stella Di Mare Dubai Marina Hotel

Mohammed Abdelwahab – Minor Hotels

Narendra Shivnani – Khamas Hospitality Group

Rajesh Kumar Cheriyil Narayanan – Millennium Plaza Downtown Hotel

Rakesh Kumar Nayak – Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara

Ramy Essam – Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Renjith Rajappan – Fujairah Rotana Resort & Spa

Roshan De Silva – Holiday Inn & Staybridge Suites Dubai Business Bay

Sachin Kamat – Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights

Sandeep Kumar – DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai Al Jadaf

Sebastiao Ferrao – Dusit Thani Dubai

Sivasankar Ranganathan – Ayla Grand Hotel

Surandar Singh – Millennium Al Rawdah Hotel

Vineeth Vishnu Das – Mövenpick Grand Al Bustan Hotel & Convention Centre Dubai

Walid Zaher – IMS Facilities and Projects Management

Yasser Ahmed – Radisson Blu Resort, Fujairah Zain Awan – DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai – Jumeirah Beach

About Hozpitality Group

Hozpitality Group is a global hospitality platform offering a comprehensive suite of services including news, jobs, networking, awards, and events. With a strong presence in the Middle East, North America, and Asia, Hozpitality connects professionals and companies to promote excellence and growth in the hospitality industry.



