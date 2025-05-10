PM Modi Takes Tough Stand, Backs His Words With Action: Ex-RAW Chief Dulat (IANS Interview)

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 10 (IANS) Former RAW chief A.S. Dulat praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being a man of action who acts on what he says, and asserted that the country's premier external intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), played a pivotal role in Operation Sindoor.

In an interview with IANS, Dulat reflected on PM Modi's firm handling of national security issues and commented on global diplomacy.

Interview excerpts:

IANS: You've worked closely with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. How would you compare his style with Prime Minister Narendra Modi?

Dulat: There's a stark contrast in their personalities and working styles. Vajpayee had a different style of working, whereas PM Modi is decisive and assertive. After the Pahalgam attack, PM Modi vowed not to remain silent, and he followed just like in the aftermath of Pulwama. He takes a tough stand and backs his words with action.

IANS: What's your take on the recent ceasefire?

Dulat: I expected a ceasefire, but not this soon. India demonstrated its resolve by targeting terror hubs in Pakistan. In response, Pakistan acted to make its own statement. Enter Donald Trump, who acted like a“big daddy,” pushing both nations toward a ceasefire. Whether they would listen to him was the question. They eventually did, and now that the ceasefire is in place. The upcoming DGMOs meeting on May 12 at noon is a positive step. Dialogue always helps.

IANS: What do you think triggered the Pahalgam incident?

Dulat: It was clearly an intelligence failure and a serious security lapse. Attacks of this scale - be it 9/11 or recent incidents in Israel - are almost always rooted in intelligence breakdowns. The Pahalgam attack was particularly tragic because it targeted innocent tourists. Something like this hadn't happened in Kashmir before. Years ago, Sikhs were killed during President Bill Clinton's visit, but those victims were locals. This was the first mass attack on tourists.

IANS: Many believed normalcy had returned to Kashmir. Has the Pahalgam incident changed that perception?

Dulat: From our side, Kashmir is stable and secure. Our Line of Control (LoC) is clearly defined. The real challenge lies in getting Pakistan to accept this reality. Both Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh tried to resolve this through dialogue. The dynamics have changed now, but the fundamental issue of the LoC remains.

IANS: What is the way forward?

Dulat: Dialogue with local leaders is crucial. In tough times like these, building communication channels is the only sustainable solution.

IANS: RAW played a pivotal role in Operation Sindoor. How do you view the agency today?

Dulat: I commend RAW for its execution of Operation Sindoor. The agency now works by engaging with locals, building ground-level intelligence, and acting effectively. It was a job well done.

IANS: Your new book 'The Chief Minister And The Spy' has stirred controversy. What's your response?

Dulat: This is my fifth book on Kashmir, and all four other books were also focused on Kashmir. My inspiration was Farooq Abdullah, with whom I share a 35-year relationship. The controversy is unfounded. I urge everyone to read the book before jumping to conclusions. It's a tribute to a remarkable man and the region I've spent my life studying.