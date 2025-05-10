Pakistan Again Forced To Surrender: MP CM

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, May 10 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the courage of the Indian armed forces have ensured yet another victory against neighbouring Pakistan.

He claimed that India has once again forced Pakistan to“surrender.”

The Chief Minister said the entire country salutes PM Modi and the Indian armed forces for this historic day.

"Today is a historic day for India as Pakistan was forced to surrender once again. It could happen because of the great leadership of PM Modi and the courage of India's armed forces. Pakistan got the befitting reply for the Pahalgam attack," Yadav said.

Chief Minister Yadav said that India has seen all-around growth under the leadership of PM Modi in the past decade, including advancement in the armed forces.

He said that those who were questioning the purchase of Rafael now understand why it was necessary.

"During Congress-led UPA governments, enemies used to cut heads of our soldiers, and the Indian army used to keep waiting for the government's permission to take revenge. This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's era, and Indian forces are given free hand to give a befitting reply to Pakistan," claimed Yadav.

The decisive retaliatory strikes undertaken by the Indian Armed Forces under 'Operation Sindoor' over the last few days, which underscored the country's growing military prowess, played a significant role in both India and Pakistan announcing a ceasefire late Saturday afternoon.

The cessation of hostilities was implemented at 5 PM on Saturday, hours after India demolished eight Pakistani air bases, eliminated over 100 high-value terrorists, and inflicted significant damage on Pakistan's terror infrastructure and military support assets.

India agreed to cease hostilities only after securing a position of dominance.

The understanding, reached through a direct DGMO-level conversation, applies strictly to halting military action across land, air, and sea.