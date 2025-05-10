Schedule For IPL 2025 Restart Could Be Announced As Early As Sunday: Sources

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 could swing back into action soon. IANS understands the schedule for the remainder of fixtures can be released as early as Sunday, following India and Pakistan agreeing to a ceasefire. A source confirmed to IANS that the biggest challenge facing the teams ahead is convincing foreign players to return to play the tournament after a safe passage for their exit was devised.

"We believe that the new tournament schedule could come either tomorrow or in the next few days. But a lot of international players have already flown back, and convincing them to fly back to India to play is the biggest challenge."

"One has to understand that it takes time for players to return and play in reorganised IPL 2025 matches."

"Also, all of the remaining games have to be completed before May 25, because India 'A' squad has to leave for their tour of England," said another BCCI source to IANS.

The BCCI will also have to take a call on the IPL 2025 match between PBKS and DC was called off after just 10.1 overs of play in the first innings at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, due to air and drone strikes from Pakistan causing blackouts in Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur, all of which were near the hill station.

As soon as the game was called off and spectators were made to vacate the stadium in a calm manner, players and support staff members of both teams, as well as other personnel working around the game in Dharamshala, headed back to their respective hotels safely under tight security.

Following the suspension of the game, IPL 2025 was suspended for a week by the BCCI on Friday afternoon, owing to cross-border tension between India and Pakistan. The tournament had completed 58 games, with 12 matches left to be played in the league stage and followed by the playoffs.

A franchise official confirmed the team is waiting for the revised schedule. "Honestly, we have no idea yet on the revised tournament schedule. It's been just a little over 1.5 hours since the ceasefire was announced. We are waiting to hear from the IPL and BCCI, following which we will swing into action," said a franchise official to IANS.