Palak Tiwari Shares Her Experience Of Working In 'Romeo S3'

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Actress Palak Tiwari will next be seen in the forthcoming high-octane action thriller, "Romeo S3". Speaking exclusively to IANS, the diva opened up about her experience of working on the project.

When asked about the challenges faced by her while filming her debut project, Palak told IANS, "I think it's quite evident-it was a big moment for me. This was my very first film, my first time acting in front of the camera. I was completely new to everything."

"The opportunity that Guddu sir gave me to be a part of this film meant a lot. It felt like I had to give it my all. He's worked with such big stars and is so well-respected as a director. Just being associated with him was an honour. And action films are always fun-people love them. It was an exciting launch for me," 'The Bhootni' actress added.

Palak will be seen essaying the role of a journalist in her next.

Shedding light on this, she said, "Guddu Swarni sir presented the character of Tanushree-my character-in a very layered way. Despite all the chaos and violence in the film, she stands firmly on her own ground. She's not there just to support the male lead-she has her own purpose, her own ambition. She's driven by her goals, not just her emotions, which is rare to see in many female characters."

Palak went on to say, "She represents the modern woman-independent, determined, and self-assured. Over the course of the film, even she goes through a realization that perhaps she's not as flawless as she believes. That arc made the role especially compelling."

Palak will be seen sharing the screen with Thakur Anoop Singh in her next.

Made under the direction of Guddu Dhanoa, "Romeo S3" is likely to be released nationwide on 16th May.