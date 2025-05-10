Golf: Diksha And Pranavi Tied-32Nd In Korea Championship

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul (South Korea), May 10 (IANS) Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Urs faced contrasting fortunes, but both ended at Tied-32nd after two rounds of the Aramco Korea Championship at the New Korea Country Club here on Saturday. As Diksha rallied from a disappointing front nine of 3-over, Pranavi dropped three shots on her second nine, which was the front side of the course. Diksha carded 2-over 74, and Pranavi was 3-over 75, and both are now 3-over 147 for two rounds.

Meanwhile, Avani Prashanth (79-73) despite a good second round failed to make the cut and also missing out was Tvesa Malik (79-76).

In the individual event, defending champion and home favourite Hyo Joo Kim leads Lee-Anne Pace by one shot on home soil on a score of four-under-par. South Korea had a solid day in wet weather, carding a second consecutive round of 70 (-2).

With Lee Ann Pace sole second on three-under-par, Ecuador's Daniela Darquea and France's Perrine Delacour – a recent winner at the Investec SA Women's Open – share third on two-under-par.

In the team competition, Team Kouskova win by one shot and the team included Kouskova, Lee-Anne Pace, Brianna Navarrosa and Patricia Isabel Schmidt. They were 21-under and one shot clear of Team Delacour, which had Delacour, Maha Haddioui, Eleanor Givens and Polly Mack.

In the team event, Lee-Anne Pace made a terrific birdie on the final hole at the Aramco Korea Championship to clinch victory for Team Kouskova with a winning score of 21-under par.

Team Diksha was seventh, and Team Pranavi, which included Avani, was T-11. Tvesa Malik, part Team Pia Babnik, was T-24. Diksha had three bogeys on the front nine, but she recovered well on the back nine with one eight pars and one birdie for a 2-over card. Pranavi was even par for the back nine after starting from the 10th, but she gave away three bogeys on her second nine, which was the front side of the course.

Seven players share fifth on one-under par, a group which includes Switzerland's Chiara Tamburlini, Norway's Dorthea Forbrigd, Sweden's Johanna Wrigley, Australia's Kelsey Bennett plus German trio Schmidt, Polly Mack and Chiara Noja. With the Team event now done and dusted, the 54-hole Individual competition will conclude on Sunday (May 11).