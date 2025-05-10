J&K Heaves Sigh Of Relief; Political Leaders, Citizens Welcome Ceasefire Announcement

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, May 10 (IANS) The decision by India and Pakistan to announce a ceasefire on Saturday has been welcomed by all the political leaders cutting across party lines as well as the common citizens in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was the first to welcome the announcement made by Vikram Misri, India's foreign secretary, that the DGMOs of the two countries had decided to observe a ceasefire on land, air and at sea from 5 p.m.

The foreign secretary said that the two DGMOs will speak to each other on May 12 after the cessation of hostilities between the two countries.

Speaking to reporters, Omar Abdullah said that the announcement to observe a ceasefire is a welcome development and everybody in J&K and other parts of the country is relieved by the announcement, but Omar added that tremendous damage by way of loss of innocent lives and damage to infrastructure has taken place in Poonch and Uri towns.

“Our priority is now focussed on relief to the victims and to rebuild the infrastructure we lost to heavy shelling from across the LoC," Omar Abdullah said.

Former chief minister and PDP president, Mehbooba Mufti said: "US President's intervention resulting in an immediate ceasefire between India & Pakistan is a welcome step. I hope both countries will work towards an everlasting peace for this region."

Sajad Lone, president of the Peoples Conference (PC), said: "The announcement of the ceasefire by the Union Government is a welcome step. There is a sense of relief all around. The inhabitants of the border areas in J and K have had a harrowing time. Hope they are able to resume their lives and hope we as a society come to their aid and help them rebuild their homes."

M.Y. Tarigami, CPI-M leader, said: "India and Pakistan have reached an agreement today to cease firing and halt military operations, bringing a big relief to people on both sides."

There was palpable relief in Jammu city and other districts close to the LoC and the international border in Jammu division.

In Srinagar city, people heaved a sigh of relief after the ceasefire announcement was made.

There is a renewed hope among scores of locals who were scheduled to depart for the Hajj pilgrimage from J&K and Ladakh.

Hajj flights will now be restored soon while all commercial flights from Srinagar and Jammu airports are likely to operate from Sunday.

Even though dusk hadn't fully set in, glaring lights returned to markets and homes in Jammu and Srinagar cities on Saturday evening.