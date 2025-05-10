Manipur Guv Chairs All Party Meeting To Express Support For Armed Forces

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, May 10 (IANS) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Saturday chaired an all party meeting and expressed collective support for the Indian armed forces amid the conflict with Pakistan, officials said.

A Raj Bhavan official said that in a significant show of unity and national spirit, the Manipur Governor chaired a solidarity meeting with all political parties.

He said that leaders of all political parties unanimously appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his tactful and visionary leadership in navigating the current situation.

“The meeting was convened to express collective support for the Indian armed forces amid ongoing conflict with Pakistan and to reaffirm the state's unwavering solidarity with the brave soldiers serving on the frontlines,” the official said.

The Governor emphasised the importance of unity across party lines during times of national challenge and appreciated the presence and cooperation of all political representatives in demonstrating a common voice in support of the Indian armed forces.

The official said that leaders from major political parties in Manipur attended the meeting. The leaders of those parties attend the meeting include, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Janata Dal (United), National People's Party (NPP), Naga People's Front (NPF) and Republican Party of India - Athawale (RPI - A).

Director General of Police Rajiv Singh, Secretary to the Governor Sumant Singh, Maj. Gen. S.S. Kartikeya, GOC 57 Mountain Division and other officers also attended the meeting. Maj. Gen. S.S. Kartikeya gave a brief presentation in which he gave insights into the overall view of the conflict, border scenario and the nature of India's response, the Raj Bhavan official said.

Meanwhile, a 7-member delegation from Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL), led by its President, Qr. Sword Vashum met the Governor and submitted three separate memoranda outlining critical issues faced by the tribals of Manipur, particularly those in Ukhrul and Kamjong districts.

The TNL President elaborated on the grievances listed in the memorandum, emphasising the need for concrete action to address the longstanding challenges of the tribal communities.

Governor Bhalla, after attentively listening to the concerns, assured the delegation that he would look into all the matters raised and explore possible solutions.