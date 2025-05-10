Tunnel To Towers Foundation Applauds New Executive Order Supporting Homeless Veterans And Pledges Continued Partnership With President Trump

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Staten Island, NY, May 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Statement from Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation:

“The Tunnel to Towers Foundation fully supports President Trump's Executive Order to establish the National Center for Warrior Independence on the West Los Angeles VA Campus. This bold and much-needed directive reflects our shared commitment to keeping America's promise to its veterans-especially those experiencing homelessness.

Tunnel to Towers has long believed that no veteran who served our country should be left to sleep on its streets. We have already provided housing and critical services to more than 10,000 homeless veterans nationwide, and we are proud to operate a facility on the West LA campus-directly serving veterans in the city with the highest concentration of homeless heroes in the country.

This new Center will not only provide shelter, but a pathway to recovery, stability, and self-sufficiency through housing, treatment, and workforce reintegration. It is a transformational step toward turning what was once a symbol of neglect into a national model of restoration and respect.

I look forward to sitting down with President Trump to discuss a comprehensive plan to build upon this momentum and further the Tunnel to Towers Foundation's commitment to eradicating veteran homelessness once and for all. Together, we can restore dignity and deliver lasting change for the heroes who have sacrificed so much for this nation.”

