KIYG 2025: Odisha’S Harshbardhan Sahu, Maharashtra’S Asmita Dhone Create National Youth Records

Rajgir, May 10 (IANS) Odisha's Harhbardhan Sahu made history on Saturday by creating two youth national records to clinch gold in the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games at the Rajgir Sports Complex.

Harshbardhan's lift of 115kg in clean & jerk and overall total of 203kg are both national youth records, surpassing last year's mark held by Babulal Hembrom (Snatch 88 + 114 clean & jerk) of Jharkhand at the IWF World Youth Championships in Suva, Fiji.

There was another flurry of national youth records in the last event on Saturday. In girls' 49kg, Asmita Dhone stamped her authority by creating a youth national record thrice with a lift of 91kg, 95kg and 97kg to capture gold for Maharashtra with a total lift of 170kg (73+93). Uttar Pradesh's Mansi Chamunda (75+88) of Uttar Pradesh and Pooja Sanjay Thepekar (60+72) settled for silver and bronze, respectively.

Harsbardhan, who trains at Sports Authority of India's (SAI) NIS Patiala, had just returned with a bronze medal from World Youth Championships in Lima, Peru on May 6. Continuing the momentum, Harsbardhan began with an 82kg lift in snatch and followed it up with 85kg and 88kg. In Clean & Jerk, he seemed most confident completing a 108kg lift in his very first attempt, 8kg higher than his closest rival Niklesh Lakra of Jharkhand.

He then lifted 112kg and eventually 115kg to set a new national youth record and lay his hands on the gold medal. At the World Youth Championships, Harsbardhan had lifted a total of 197kg (87+110kg).

“I am feeling very good that I gave my best and also set a new national record here at KIYG. I had also returned with a bronze medal from Peru World Youth Championship few days back. So, I am very happy. I didn't get much time to train but my entire focus was on giving my best here and that I did. I have received good support from the Indian government, including SAI. I train at NIS Patiala under coach Alkesh sir and that is why I could reach this far,” Harsbardhan told SAI Media.

Harshbardhan's target through the Khelo India Youth Games was also to qualify for the Commonwealth Youth, Junior & Senior Weightlifting Championships in Ahmedabad from August 24 to 30 later this year. Interestingly, the 18-year-old directly qualified with his record overall lift.

“This event was important as I wanted to qualify for the Commonwealth Championship later this year. A good performance in Ahmedabad will prompt the selectors to invite me for the selection trials of next Asian Championships and Commonwealth Games,” added the Odisha lifter who picked up weights for the first time in 2019 in a gym.

Harsbardhan's statemate Jyoshana Sabar, who had also recently clinched bronze at the World Youth Championships in Peru, posted a dominant performance to take gold in the 40 kg class with overall lift of 122kg (55+67kg). At the World Youth Championships, Jyoshana had lifted a total of 129kg (56+72kg).

Jyoshana trains at the Weightlifting High Performance Centre in Bhubaneswar under renowned foreign coach Zoltan Batorfi of Hungary. Born into a farming family in a very small village Pekata of Gajapaty district, which has only 7-8 houses, Jyoshana was scouted by two-time Commonwealth Games medallist Ravi Kumar, who still trains her.

Giving the credit to his coach and parents, Jyoshana said:“It is a very nice feeling to win gold, I didn't expect it to happen like this. I just had 2-3 days to train and my coach helped me not to lose any focus. I am what I am due to my coaches and parents. They have been extremely supportive of me.”

Jyoshana, a Khelo India Athlete (KIA), receives Rs 10,000 per month as stipend which helps her take care of day-to-day expenses without burdening her family. She has also been training at NIS Patiala since last one and half years. She also won the ASMITA League this January at Berhampore.

“Getting Rs 10,000 as stipend is a huge support for someone like me. I can't thank SAI and Khelo India enough for this. It helps me that I don't have to burden my parents for any training or coaching, even travelling and competitions as that is all taken care of by SAI NCOE,” Jyoshana added.

In girls 45kg class, Maharashtra's Akanksha Kishor Vyavahare kept her favourite tag intact by emerging champion with an overall lift of 148kg (68+80kg), 20 kilograms more than the runner-up finisher Lovejot Kaur of Punjab. Vedika Dattatray Tole of Maharashtra settled for the bronze medal with a total lift of 127kg (57+70).

Results:

Boys

49kg class: 1. Harsabardhan Sahu (Odisha) 88kg (snatch), 115kg (clean and jerk) New National Youth Record (Old: 114, Babulal Hembrom, Jharkhand, 2024), 203kg (total) New National Youth Record (Old: 202, Babulal Hembrom, Jharkhand, 2024); 2. Niklesh Lakra (Jharkhand) 83, 101, 184; 3. Arshlan (Uttarakhand) 83, 100, 183.

55kg: 1. Thingujam Bunny Singh (Manipur) 96, 117, 213; 2. Prudvi Appaneni (Andhra Pradesh) 93, 114, 207; 3. Dharmajyoti Dwagharia (Assam) 89, 118, 207.

Girls

40kg class: 1. Jyoshana Sabar (Odisha) 55kg (snatch) 67kg (clean and jerk), 122kg (total); 2. Dharshinipriya I (Puducherry) 50, 66, 116; 3. K Ishwariya (Tamil Nadu) 50, 65, 115.

45kg: 1. Akanksha Kishore Vyavahare (Maharashtra) 68, 80, 148; 2. Lovejot Kaur (Punjab) 55, 73, 128; 3. Vedika Dattatray Tole (Maharashtra) 57, 70, 127.

49kg: 1. Asmita Dhone (Maharashtra) 73, 97, 170 (new national record); 2. Mansi Chamunda (UP) 75, 88, 163; 3. Pooja Sanjay Thepekar 60, 72, 132.