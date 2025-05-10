Donald Trump's Full Statement As India And Pakistan Agree For Ceasefire

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump on Saturday (May 10) announced that India and Pakistan had agreed to a“full and immediate ceasefire” after four days of escalating military clashes.

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” his statement further said.

Stay updated on India-Pakistan conflict with Livemint here India, Pakistan confirm ceasefire agreement

Shortly after Trump's announcement, both India and Pakistan confirmed the breakthrough.

Pakistan's deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Ishaq Dar, wrote on X:“Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity!”

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed:“Pakistan's Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) called Indian DGMO at 3:35 PM earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 5 PM hours Indian Standard Time. Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on May 12 at 12 noon.”

India reiterates tough stance on terror

India's external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar also confirmed the development while reiterating India's firm position on terrorism. “India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so,” Jaishankar wrote on X .

US diplomacy

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted Washington's intensive diplomatic efforts over the past two days.

“Over the past 48 hours, @VP Vance and I have engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and National Security Advisors Ajit Doval and Asim Malik,” Rubio wrote on X .

“I am pleased to announce the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site. We commend Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif on their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace.”

| India inflicted heavy damage on Pakistan Army, says Colonel Sofiya Qureshi Four days of escalation

The crisis began on Wednesday (May 7) when India launched strikes on“terrorist infrastructure” in Pakistani occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan under Operation Sindoor , following an attack two weeks earlier that killed 26 Hindu tourists in Pahalgam , Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan denied involvement in the attack. Since then, both countries had exchanged artillery fire, missile strikes, and drone incursions.

Next steps

The Directors General of Military Operations from both countries are scheduled to hold another call on May 12 to review the ceasefire's progress and discuss further measures.

| 'Pakistan called Trump': Internet reacts as India-Pakistan agree to ceasefire