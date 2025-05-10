'Same Script, Pakistan Called Donald Trump': Internet Reacts As India And Pakistan Agree To Ceasefire

MENAFN - Live Mint) India and Pakistan have reached a ceasefire agreement, days after escalating conflict between the neighbouring countries. On Saturday, the US President Donald Trump shared on X, formerly Twitter, that India and Pakistan have agreed to a“FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE.”

India and Pakistan's ceasefire agreement

Minutes later, EAM S. Jaishankar confirmed the same. Reacting to the news of the ceasefire agreement, the internet is filled with mixed reactions about the decision, which arrived days after ongoing tension between India and Pakistan.

Internet reacts to India and Pakistan ceasefire

Reacting to the situation, a user took to X and wrote,“Victory for India! Ceasefire happened on our terms. Pakistan's DGMO reached out to India. India has set new limits zero tolerance for terror. One more terror attack, and we'll strike Pindi airbase. Our air defence system was tested and proved its strength. Long live.”

“Pakistan does the dirty work. India then has to agree to a ceasefire. And America takes the credit for the ceasefire. The same America which invaded Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya and caused chaos. It's the same script again and again (sic),” added another.

One more user posted:“India didn't need a ceasefire- it's been defending its borders against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism for decades. Ceasefires happen when the aggressor finally realises India won't back down. Credit goes to India's strength, not diplomacy.”

Someone else took a dig at Pakistan, which repeatedly attacked along the western border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, and wrote,“Pakistan got so scared, they called Trump to beg for a ceasefire. Otherwise, India was about to wreck them completely.”

Yet another user called the situation a“clear victory for India.”

“How 1.4 billion Indian feeling right now after reading Pakistan DGMO called India & Trump for ceasefire after Indian army & airforce destroyed Pak terrorists hideout & military airbase in Rawalpindi, Islamabad & Lahore,” the post read.

Meanwhile, social media is also filled with several memes featuring Donald Trump.

India-Pakistan conflict

Hours before the news of the ceasefire agreement, top government sources told news agency ANI that India has decided that any future act of terror will be considered an Act of War against India.

It arrived after India's strikes at four airbases in Pakistan in the early hours of Saturday in response to Pakistan's attack on 26 Indian locations.

The tension between India and Pakistan escalated after the terror attack on Kashmir's Pahalgam region, killing 26 civilians on 22 April.