American Youtuber Drew Binsky 'Stuck' In Pakistan Amid India-Pak Tensions

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, American travel vlogger Drew Binsky has revealed that he is currently stranded in northern Pakistan near the region of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Binsky, known for documenting his travels across the globe, shared his current situation via a video on Instagram, updating his followers about the tense environment and the travel restrictions that have left him stuck in the country.

Binsky had planned to return to the United States from Islamabad this weekend. However, with the closure of Pakistan's airspace to commercial flights in response to the ongoing conflict, his return journey has been disrupted, said reports.

“I'm stuck in Pakistan right now due to the conflict with India, and all airports are closed. Thanks for all your thoughts and messages - I'm doing okay! I love this country and excited to continue exploring the Northern regions until I can get out. Make peace, not war,” he wrote in the caption of his reel, reassuring his followers that he was safe and continuing to explore the northern regions of Pakistan until further arrangements can be made.

In the video, the vlogger shared visuals of local protests taking place in northern Pakistan. He mentioned that he was near the highly sensitive region of Kashmir and expressed his surreal experience of being caught in a geopolitical standoff.“It's pretty crazy to be here right now,” he said, adding that he had received thousands of messages from concerned fans across the globe.

Despite the gravity of the situation, Binsky noted that local life in the area appeared relatively unaffected.“People here are pretty unbothered by what's going on. Shops are open, kids are going to school-just another day in the life here,” he remarked.

With air travel suspended, Binsky now plans to exit Pakistan by road, heading toward Kabul, Afghanista , in the hope of catching a flight back home from the Afghan capital.

His update comes amid heightened military exchanges between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. India, under 'Operation Sindoor', launched a retaliatory strike on Wednesday following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives. In the operation, 24 missiles were fired in 25 minutes at nine terror bases in Pakistan and PoK.

In response, Pakistan attempted overnight drone attacks across 26 Indian locations, which were foiled. On the following night, Pakistan launched further drone-led attacks along the western border, which were“effectively repulsed” by Indian forces, according to the Indian Army.

Meanwhile, India and Pakistan on Saturday agreed ro stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time.

India has shut down 32 airports for civilian flights until May 15, while Pakistan has closed its airspace entirely, hours after being accused of using civilian flights as cover during its drone operations.

For now, Drew Binsky remains safe but stranded, navigating a volatile region while keeping his followers informed of his unexpected journey through one of South Asia's most sensitive conflict zones.