Caption: From May 9 to 11, the 2025 World Brand Mogan Mountain Conference was held in Deqing County, Huzhou City, Zhejiang Province.

DEQING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 May 2025 - Starting from May 9, the 2025 World Brand Moganshan Conference (WBS), a much-anticipated annual extravaganza for the branding sector, will present a series of activities in Deqing, a charming small city in east China's Zhejiang Province, according to the local information office.Hundreds of guests hailing from the political, business, academic, and research arenas both at home and abroad have gathered in Moganshan, a scenic area in Deqing. Via extensive exchanges within the brand industry, they will pool wisdom to chart a course for development in this era of transformation.Thanks to the collaborative efforts of Xinhua News Agency, China Council for Brand Development, Zhejiang Province, Huzhou City, Deqing County, and other stakeholders, the WBS, since its debut in 2023, has blossomed into a globally influential platform in brand-building and a key driver in propelling China towards a brand powerhouse.This year's conference has attracted renowned brands from diverse sectors and cities across China, with its activities designed with greater depth, professionalism, and a truly international flavor, according to the Office of Xinhua Brand Reimagine.Entering 2025, the global landscape has witnessed significant shifts, casting a shadow of uncertainty over brand globalization. Simultaneously, China's initiatives to stimulate the consumer market and foster new quality productive forces have carved out fresh opportunities for brand growth.Amid these new dynamics, the challenge of adapting to changes, seeking innovation, and building resilient brands that can weather market fluctuations has become a shared concern for enterprises and local governments alike.Lasting for three days, the conference zeroes in on pivotal brand development topics. In Deqing, the conference will see over 50 key events, parallel forums, and supplementary activities, including cultural exchange events between Chinese and foreign brands, the 2025 high-quality brand global expansion forum, and brand exhibition, while a satellite venue is also established in Shanghai, facilitating extensive and diverse exchanges and cooperation.At the opening ceremony on May 10, also the 9th China Brand Day, aside from inspiring speeches by heavyweight representatives of the main organizers, domestic and international standardization institutions, leading local government partner Jilin Province and chief event partner Moutai, a wealth of industry-relevant insights will be shared.Michael Levitt, the 2013 Nobel laureate in chemistry and vice chair of the World Laureates Association, will give a lecture on brand innovation. In the global brand case-sharing segment, leaders of global industry giants Bosideng and Xifeng Liquor will spill the beans on the secrets behind their brand-building success. Meanwhile, representatives from Harbin City and Anxi County are going to share their experiences in leveraging cultural and tourism resources to drive regional brand development.Furthermore, during the high-level dialogue between Chinese and foreign brands, experts and entrepreneurs from both home and abroad will engage in in-depth discussions on topics such as consumer brand development, brand culture construction, and brand enhancement through technology, whose insights will offer valuable inspiration for enhancing brand competitiveness and global influence.Throughout the conference, a series of important releases will take place. This includes China Brand Value Information, outstanding cases of new quality brand-building, the analysis report on the global communication capability of Chinese brands, and the special list of Chinese brands favored by foreigners. Additionally, the global brand case collection for the World Brand Yearbook 2025 will be officially launched.These initiatives aim to enrich the brand evaluation system and case repository, providing essential references for the innovative and sustainable development of brands worldwide, the Office of Xinhua Brand Reimagine noted.Meanwhile, the WBS brand exhibition is a must-attend event. Spanning approximately 5,000 square meters, the fair will showcase cutting-edge technologies and innovative applications in sectors like AI, telecoms, local culture and tourism, big health, and fast-moving consumer goods, offering a firsthand experience of 'Brands Bring Better Future for the World,' the theme of the conference.

The information office of Deqing County