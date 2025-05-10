Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
One Nation, Two States More Relevant Than Ever, Says Turkish Ambassador To Azerbaijan


The phrase "One nation, two states" holds even greater significance today, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Birol Akgün stated during a visit to the Alley of Honor on the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.

Speaking to journalists, Ambassador Akgün emphasized that both in times of hardship-such as the Karabakh conflict and the devastating earthquake in Turkiye on February 6-Azerbaijan and Turkiye have always stood by each other. "It was Heydar Aliyev who taught us this brotherhood," he remarked, expressing deep gratitude and respect for the late leader.

Akgün further praised Heydar Aliyev as the founder and visionary leader of modern Azerbaijan, acknowledging his immense contributions to the nation's development and his enduring legacy.

