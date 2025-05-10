Kellogg: Comprehensive 30-Day Ceasefire Will Start Process For Ending War In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) U.S. Special Envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg believes that a comprehensive 30-day ceasefire will start the process for ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

He wrote this on the social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.

“A comprehensive (air, land, sea, infrastructure) cease fire for 30 days will start the process for ending the largest and longest war in Europe since World War II. As the U.S. President has repeatedly said, stop the killing-now,” Kellogg wrote, commenting on a post by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of May 10, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk arrived in Kyiv.

EU demands unconditional 30-day, warns of harsher sanctions against Russia

Sybiha later reported that President Volodymyr Zelensky and the leaders of France, Germany, Britain, and Poland had a phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss peace efforts.

According to the foreign minister, Ukraine and all allies are ready for a full unconditional ceasefire on land, air, and at sea for at least 30 days starting on Monday.

