'Coalition Of The Willing' Supports Full 30-Day Ceasefire Starting May 12

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The“Coalition of the Willing” has supported an unconditional and full ceasefire in Ukraine for 30 days, set to begin on May 12.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this decision in a statement following the summit of the Coalition of the Willing, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Today in Kyiv, we have an important format, an important meeting, and a significant signal. The leaders of France, Britain, Germany, and Poland-really united Europe and Ukraine. By uniting others, we are working to bring real peace closer, ensuring long-term security not only with the five of us here but also with our friends, partners, and leaders from 30 other EU and NATO countries participating online. We discussed the urgent steps needed to secure peace, and our most crucial outcome is a clearly united stance. We have agreed that a full and unconditional ceasefire-lasting at least 30 days-must begin on Monday, May 12. Together, we demand this from Russia, and we know the United States supports us in this effort. An unconditional ceasefire means exactly that-no conditions. Any attempt to impose conditions would be an effort to prolong the war and disrupt diplomatic progress. The ceasefire must be comprehensive -on land, at sea, and in the air,” Zelensky wrote.

Zelensky noted that the ceasefire would be monitored in coordination with the United States. He emphasized that it must last 30 days to“give diplomacy a real chance.” During this period, efforts will focus on defining the security, political, and humanitarian foundations for lasting peace.

“We welcome the broad support for a ceasefire and a transition to meaningful diplomacy-not only from European countries but also from the United States, which was the first to propose this initiative back on March 11 during a meeting in Saudi Arabia. We have agreed that a key priority is strengthening Ukraine's defense and security forces, as they remain the main guarantee of our sovereignty and national security. Additionally, a support contingent should be an essential component of the security guarantees," Zelensky stated.

At the same time, the President stressed that if Russia refuses to comply with the full and unconditional ceasefire, sanctions against its energy sector and banking system should be intensified.

"The preparation of the 17th strong package of the European Union sanctions is underway. It will be coordinated with measures imposed by the UK, Norway, and the US. We also welcome today's signal from Canada indicating its readiness to strengthen sanctions," the head of state announced.

Zelensky further noted that during the meeting, Ukraine and its partners agreed to continue working on the effective use of Russia's frozen assets. He added that this issue would be discussed at the upcoming G7 summit.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of May 10, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk arrived in Kyiv.

Photo credit: President's Office