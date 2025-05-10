403
Bahrain King Receives Syrian President, Discuss Bilateral Relations
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMAH, May 10 (KUNA) -- King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, received on Saturday the Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa at Sakhir Palace.
According to the Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the two leaders discussed recent developments in Syria and explored opportunities to support its security and stability.
The meeting also highlighted the strength of bilateral relations and examined ways to enhance cooperation across various sectors, in addition to addressing key regional issues.
President al-Sharaa expressed his sincere gratitude to His Majesty the King and the people of Bahrain for their warm welcome, hospitality, and their supportive stance toward Syria and its people. (end)
