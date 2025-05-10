403
Trump Declares Cease-Fire Between India, Pakistan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 10 (KUNA) -- US President Donlad Trump announced on Saturday that India and Pakistan agreed to observe an immediate cease-fire.
Trump, in remarks posted on Truth Social, said after a long night of talks mediated by the United States, "I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate cease-fire."
"Congratulations to both Countries on using common sense and great intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!," Trump said. (end)
