Kuwait Wins Seats In Technical Committees Of International Divers Union
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Diving and Lifesaving Club announced on Saturday that a number of its members were elected to occupy seats in the technical committees of the International Divers Union during the General Assembly elections held in Sharm El-Sheikh.
The club's assistant secretary Jassem Al-Batni said in a statement to KUNA that five nationals were selected for membership in the commissions -- they are Captain Usama Salmin for the sports diving committee, Capt. Mai Al-Said for the fins swimming commission, Capt. Hani Bin Hussein for the freestyle swimming committee, Capt. Mahdi Bin Haidar for the under water photographic committee and Nayef Sekin for the membership of underwater shooting.
On Friday, the State of Kuwait won a seat in the board of the International Divers Union during the general assembly election.
The assembly elected Chairperson of the Kuwait Diving and Lifesaving Union, Talal Al-Sarhan, to occupy the seat for a four-year term.
The general assembly is held in the resort town between May 7 and 10. It is attended by 103 states' representatives. (end)
