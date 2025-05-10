Best Things To Do In Chicago (2025): Groupon Awarded Top Activity Finder Site By Expert Consumers

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Expert Consumers has named Groupon as a leading online platform for discovering and booking local activities.

NEW YORK CITY, May 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expert Consumers has named Groupon as a leading online platform for discovering and booking local activities, recognizing its usability, category depth, and ongoing role in helping consumers access affordable, high-quality experiences in their communities. As demand grows for experience-driven spending, Groupon remains a trusted tool for connecting millions of users to everyday entertainment, wellness, and leisure opportunities.

Best Things to Do in Chicago



King Spa and Sauna Chicago - a traditional Korean-inspired spa offering therapeutic saunas, steam rooms, and relaxation lounges for a full-day wellness experience

Foot Smile Spa - a massage center specializing in reflexology and upper body treatments designed to relieve stress and muscle tension

Marcus Theatre and Movie Tavern - a cinema chain providing affordable movie tickets with reclining seats, in-theater dining, and a range of current film showings

Tours and Boats Chicago Architecture Tour - a guided river cruise showcasing Chicago's architectural landmarks with expert narration on the city's design history Paintball USA - a recreational paintball experience suitable for groups, offering outdoor fields and rental gear for active, team-based fun

Groupon Celebrates Moms with Experience-First Gifts for Mother's Day

As Mother's Day approaches, Groupon is spotlighting limited-time offers for moms everywhere, with the campaign running through May 11. Particularly, there is a curated collection of Mother's Day experiences , ranging from spa treatments and wine tastings to architecture cruises and wellness getaways.

Designed to encourage more meaningful, shared moments, this seasonal collection emphasizes experience over material gifts, helping shoppers give the mothers in their lives quality time without overspending.

Connecting Consumers with Local Experiences

Founded to help people discover fun and new things to do in their cities, Groupon has developed into a marketplace that links customers with thousands of local merchants - spanning everything from spa treatments and movie tickets to outdoor tours and family-friendly recreation. Its platform simplifies the process of finding, purchasing, and redeeming experiences, all while offering transparent pricing and verified customer reviews.

A core strength of Groupon is its ability to surface hyperlocal, time-sensitive offers that might otherwise go unnoticed. For example, wellness seekers in the Chicago area can find discounted access to King Spa and Sauna , a Korean-style spa offering amenities like dry and steam saunas, lounge areas, and therapeutic treatments. Similarly, Foot Smile Spa offers massage packages that combine reflexology and upper body care - popular with users seeking relief from stress and physical strain without boutique pricing.

In the entertainment category, Groupon partners with Marcus Theatres and Movie Tavern to provide discounted admission to standard 2D films, helping families and moviegoers maintain in-person entertainment habits even as costs rise. For those looking for culture or adventure, Groupon offers access to Tours and Boats Chicago Architecture Tours , providing a scenic and educational view of the city's iconic skyline. And for high-energy outings, Paintball USA provides a recreational group activity that appeals to teens and adults alike.

Seasonal and National Promotions for Travel and Leisure

For travelers and experience seekers, Groupon continues to be a go-to platform for discovering what to do in new cities - or simply making weekends more memorable.

Current featured promotions include access to Universal Studios Hollywood Fan Fest Nights , running through May 18, 2025, offering fans exclusive evening experiences at one of the country's most iconic theme parks. Music lovers can take advantage of Groupon's partnership with Live Nation , which unlocks discounted access to concerts nationwide between February 14 and October 5, 2025. On top of that, home enthusiasts can benefit from the Wayfair Rewards Membership promotion , available through June 18, 2025, which includes membership perks, fast delivery, and $25 in credit - all at 46% off.

Groupon's Enduring Role in Everyday Discovery

With millions of active users and a wide-ranging catalog of local offers, Groupon continues to serve as a platform that facilitates affordable exploration and enriches community engagement. Expert Consumers' recognition reflects the platform's ability to evolve with changing consumer habits while maintaining a clear focus on value, simplicity, and discovery.

Click here to browse the best things to do in Chicago on Groupon. To read the full review, please visit the Expert Consumers website .

About Expert Consumers: Expert Consumers provides news and reviews of consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Expert Consumers may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

