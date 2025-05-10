Manipur Guv Assures Agitating Medical Students Of Their Safety, Academic Interests

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, May 10 (IANS) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Saturday assured the agitating medical students of Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal about their safety, academic interests and welfare.

The medical students of the RIMS since May 7 have been agitating, including holding demonstrations and boycott of classes, demanding removal of the Director, Dean, and the Sub-Dean of the institute for alleged“abusive behaviour by the Director”.

A group of students from the RIMS on Saturday met the Governor at Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum.

“The memorandum outlined various grievances currently faced by the students,” a Raj Bhavan official said.

He said that Governor Bhalla gave the delegation a patient hearing and acknowledged the issues raised. The Governor assured the students that their safety, academic interests, and welfare remain a priority and that their concerns would be reviewed thoroughly in consultation with the relevant authorities.

“The Governor appealed to the students to remain focused on their studies and maintain peace on campus. The Governor also stated that appropriate steps would be taken following due process,” the Raj Bhavan official said.

Several local media reported that the protesting students alleged that the Director of the RIMS used deeply offensive and threatening language during a recent interaction with students, reportedly telling them to“dance naked",“commit suicide", or that he would“hang them".

These alleged remarks, which students say amounted to verbal abuse and psychological intimidation, have triggered widespread condemnation and an outpouring of anger across the institution.

Meanwhile, the RIMS administration has responded with a clarification.

"The institute defended the actions taken against certain students, claiming disciplinary measures were initiated after they defied warnings and skipped classes to go on a picnic on April 30, a working day,” a RIMS statement said.

It said that the administration received verbal complaints from faculty on April 29 about the students' plans. Despite warnings, some students, including members of the RIMS Students' Union, proceeded with the outing.

As a consequence, several students were suspended from attending classes for up to 15 days, fined, and asked to stay home until classes resumed for them.

The RIMS, which is situated at Lamphelpat, Imphal, is an autonomous institute under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Students from all northeastern states and other parts of the country studied in the premier medical college and hospital.