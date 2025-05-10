Wayfinder's Derby Day Benefits Foster Care And Adoption Programs

Jay Allen, Wayfinder's president and CEO said, "while Wayfinder's main campus is in Los Angeles, we have equally deep roots in this area. I want to thank Wayfinder's board, Community Council, today's sponsors and donors, as well as Wayfinder's phenomenal staff. They are the definition of 'above and beyond' and are who makes Wayfinder the best in class at what we do."

Annie Hallsten Narayan, member of Wayfinder's Community Council, emceed the event and kicked it off with John Nicolaus, co-chair of Wayfinder's Community Council and a member of its board of directors. Jade Pillsbury, Wayfinder Community Council member and adoptive mother, gave the audience a firsthand account of Wayfinder's services. "The work that they do here-the trainings, the courses, the support groups, the support offered, the mentorship, the friendship that comes from this-is beyond my expectation, and I am very grateful."

Since 1980, nearly 18,000 children have found stability and permanency in loving homes through Wayfinder's adoption programs and last year it served over 10,000 foster, adoptive and kinship families. The organization serves a total of over 22,000 individuals statewide each year through child welfare and disabilities programs.

About Wayfinder Family Services

Wayfinder Family Services provides expert, individualized support and services to children, youth, adults and families-from people with vision loss and developmental disabilities to children in need of temporary shelter, foster care and adoption.

SOURCE Wayfinder Family Services