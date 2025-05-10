Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Pakistan Reopens Airspace After Ceasefire With India

Pakistan Reopens Airspace After Ceasefire With India


2025-05-10 09:11:57
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Karachi: Pakistan reopened its airspace on Saturday following a ceasefire agreement with India, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) said.

Read Also
  • Trump announces 'full and immediate' India-Pakistan ceasefire
  • Pakistan closes airspace for all flights until May 11

"Pakistan's airspace has been fully reopened for all types of flights," said a PAA statement after US President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire.

MENAFN10052025000063011010ID1109531759

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search