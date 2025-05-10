Pakistan Reopens Airspace After Ceasefire With India

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Karachi: Pakistan reopened its airspace on Saturday following a ceasefire agreement with India, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) said.



Trump announces 'full and immediate' India-Pakistan ceasefire Pakistan closes airspace for all flights until May 11

Read Also

"Pakistan's airspace has been fully reopened for all types of flights," said a PAA statement after US President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire.