Qatar Museums, Hong Kong Palace Museum Present Wonders Of Imperial Carpets

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums (QM) is proud to announce an upcoming exhibition Wonders of Imperial Carpets: Masterpieces from the Museum of Islamic Art, Doha, opening at the Hong Kong Palace Museum (HKPM) from June 18 to October 6, 2025. Co-organised by the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) and the HKPM, this landmark exhibition will be the first in Hong Kong to explore the rich artistic and cultural exchanges between Islamic and Chinese civilisations.

Presenting approximately 100 extraordinary objects, including imperial carpets, ceramics, manuscripts, metalwork, and jades, Wonders of Imperial Carpets draws primarily from the renowned collections of MIA, complemented by objects from the Palace Museum in Beijing and the HKPM. The exhibition traces artistic exchanges between the Safavid dynasty (1501-1736), Mughal dynasty (1526-1857), and Ottoman dynasty (1299-1923), and the dynamic cross-cultural connections shaped through diplomacy, migration, and trade over centuries.

Director of Museum of Islamic Art, Shaika Nasser Al Nassr said, "The Museum of Islamic Art is honoured to collaborate with the Hong Kong Palace Museum to bring these remarkable artifacts from our collections to new audiences. Wonders of Imperial Carpets highlights not only the exceptional artistry and craftsmanship of the Safavid, Mughal, and Ottoman dynasties, but also the profound links that have bound Islamic and Chinese cultures for centuries. Such collaborations are a true reflection of longstanding dialogues between our regions and serve as an important legacy of the Years of Culture initiative."

Wonders of Imperial Carpets presents a pioneering collaboration between MIA and HKPM, a cultural landmark in Hong Kong, showcasing some of the most precious and iconic artefacts from MIA's renowned collection, many of which are being displayed outside of Qatar for the first time. The exhibition offers visitors an extraordinary opportunity to explore the richness and sophistication of Islamic art through its most celebrated masterpieces: "carpets". This is because, aside from architecture, carpets represent one of the largest and most enduring forms of Islamic artistic expression.

For his part, Director of the HKPM, Dr Louis Ng said, "Wonders of Imperial Carpets marks the first time similar exhibitions is being staged outside of Qatar, incorporating a new curatorial concept and is enriched by the unique storyline of cultural exchange between China and the Islamic world. This approach demonstrates the HKPM's commitment to advancing dialogue among civilisations. The Islamic world, at different points in history, stretches from the Mediterranean in the West to Southeast Asia and further East, its art and culture continue to inspire societies and cultures across the world today. It is an immense privilege for us to present this special exhibition and share the captivating stories of the arts of the Islamic world with our visitors."

Organised in four sections, Wonders of Imperial Carpets not only explores imperial carpet production across Safavid Iran, Mughal India, Ottoman Turkiye, and China between the 16th and 18th centuries, but also highlights the profound interconnections between different forms of Islamic art, from ceramics and metalwork to miniature painting and bookbinding.

Wonders of Imperial Carpets marks a significant milestone in QM' ongoing commitment to cultural exchange and international collaboration. Through such partnerships, QM continues to share the richness of its collections with global audiences, fostering greater appreciation for Islamic art and heritage around the world.

The exhibition is a legacy project of the Years of Culture initiative, a year-long programme of collaborations between Qatar and partner countries that seeks to nurture mutual respect and understanding by building long-term cultural, social, and economic ties. It is also one of the key collaborative achievements following the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the HKPM and QM during the first-ever Hong Kong International Cultural Summit, organised by the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority last year.