India, Pakistan Agree To End Firing
NEW DELHI -- In Islamabad, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Ishaq Dar on Saturday confirmed that Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect.
In a statement to the media, Dar said, "Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity."
The announcement comes shortly after U.S President Donald Trump has announced that after a long night of talks mediated by the United States, India and Pakistan have agreed to full and immediate ceasefire. Earlier in the day, Pakistan targeted key Indian military installations in a "befitting response" as part of its retaliatory operation "Bunyan-un-Marsoos."
The air strikes by Pakistan were a response to the Indian forces' attempt to target three Pakistan Air Force (PAF) bases through air-to-surface missiles. (end)
