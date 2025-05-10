Pakistan, India Agree To Immediate Ceasefire Following Intense Diplomatic Push

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Pakistan and India have agreed to an immediate ceasefire, marking a significant breakthrough after days of heightened military tension. The announcement was confirmed by Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and echoed by international leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Ishaq Dar stated that the ceasefire came into effect at 4:30 PM, crediting Pakistan's strong defense and the nation's prayers for achieving this outcome.“We didn't just defend-we responded as was necessary,” Dar said, adding that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would soon issue a detailed press release.

The Deputy PM noted that several countries had been working for 24 hours to mediate the ceasefire, and that Pakistan had maintained its position: it was willing to cease hostilities if India took the first step.“We extend congratulations to the nation on this ceasefire. The Prime Minister led the process throughout,” he added.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that both countries had agreed to a ceasefire, commending their leadership for demonstrating wisdom.“Congratulations to both nations on reaching this decision,” he said in his X post.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the development, stating that both governments had agreed to begin negotiations at a neutral location. Rubio revealed that over the past 48 hours, he and Vice President JD Vance had remained in continuous contact with key officials, including Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Army Chief General Asim Munir, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

“The commitment to ceasefire and talks is commendable. I appreciate the vision and leadership of both Prime Ministers,” said Rubio.

Meanwhile, India's Ministry of External Affairs also confirmed the agreement, stating that the ceasefire came into effect from 4:30 PM today.

The development follows Operation Bunyān al-Marsūs, launched by Pakistan on Saturday night in response to Indian aggression, during which Pakistan targeted Indian airbases, military installations, and ammunition depots.

The ceasefire is seen as a critical step toward stabilizing the region, with hopes now turning toward constructive dialogue and long-term peace between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.