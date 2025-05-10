Azerbaijan And Morocco Strengthen Employment Ties With New Cooperation Plan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The State Employment Agency of Azerbaijan and Morocco's National Agency for the Promotion of Employment and Skills have signed a comprehensive Cooperation Action Plan for 2025–2026, marking a significant step forward in bilateral collaboration on labor and employment initiatives, Azernews reports.

The agreement was signed during a high-level ceremony in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, on the sidelines of the World Congress of the World Association of Public Employment Services (WAPES). The event brought together global leaders in workforce development to discuss innovations and best practices in public employment services.

The newly signed Action Plan sets a roadmap for joint efforts in several strategic areas, including the implementation of active labor market programs, the digital transformation of employment services, the enhancement of vocational training systems, and initiatives to improve youth employment and career guidance.

In addition to programmatic collaboration, the agreement also provides for reciprocal study visits and the co-hosting of events aimed at knowledge exchange and capacity building between the two agencies.

This partnership underscores both countries' commitment to modernizing employment services and fostering inclusive labor markets in line with international best practices.