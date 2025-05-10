403
Egypt's Inflation Rate Up 1.3 Pct In April - Statistics
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 10 (KUNA) -- Egypt's annual inflation rate in Egypt edged up to 253.8 points in April, a surge of 1.3 percent, compared with March, according to the country's Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).
In a press statement, the agency said the country's total annual inflation hit 13.5 percent in April against 13.1 percent in March.
The hike is due to a set of reasons, primarily faster prices of power, gas and fuel prices (6.7 percent), clothing (two percent), grains and bread (0.5 percent), vegetables (1.2 percent) and household equipment (1.2 percent), it said. (end)
