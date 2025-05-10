403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Participates In 19Th Venice Architecture Biennale
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Mohammad Al-Otaibi
PARIS, May 10 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of (Kuwait's) National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL) Dr. Mohammad Al-Jassar said that Kuwait's participation in the 19th Venice Architecture Biennale reflected a contemporary cultural vision.
Al-Jassar's statement to KUNA came Saturday, on the sidelines of opening Kuwait's Pavilion at Venice Biennale, which began Friday and will continue until November 23.
He explained that the pavilion reflects the efforts of young Kuwaiti innovators who have presented a distinctive artistic vision that transcends traditional approaches.
The pavilion was under the patronage of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) and Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, Minister of Information and Culture, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and Chairman of NCCAL.
The opening ceremony was attended by Al-Jassar, Acting Assistant Secretary-General for Antiquities and Museums, Mohammed bin Redha, along with Kuwait's Consul General in Milan and Northern Italy, Sheikh Jaber Al-Duaij Al-Sabah, the Executive Director of Kuwait Petroleum International in Italy, Bashar Al-Awadhi, and several heads of delegations from the GCC.
Through the "Kaynouna" project, the Kuwait pavilion reimagines architecture as a field of research and exploration, using architecture as a tool to raise questions about identity, history, and material culture.
The project also relies on experimental drawings, architectural installations, and critical research to transcend conventional narratives, highlighting architecture as a living medium that connects Kuwait with its past, present, and future.
The pavilion was a resounding success thanks to the efforts of Commissioner of the Kuwait Pavilion, Abdulaziz Al-Mazidi, and the Deputy Commissioner, Hamad Al-Khulaifi. (end)
mao
PARIS, May 10 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of (Kuwait's) National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL) Dr. Mohammad Al-Jassar said that Kuwait's participation in the 19th Venice Architecture Biennale reflected a contemporary cultural vision.
Al-Jassar's statement to KUNA came Saturday, on the sidelines of opening Kuwait's Pavilion at Venice Biennale, which began Friday and will continue until November 23.
He explained that the pavilion reflects the efforts of young Kuwaiti innovators who have presented a distinctive artistic vision that transcends traditional approaches.
The pavilion was under the patronage of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) and Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, Minister of Information and Culture, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and Chairman of NCCAL.
The opening ceremony was attended by Al-Jassar, Acting Assistant Secretary-General for Antiquities and Museums, Mohammed bin Redha, along with Kuwait's Consul General in Milan and Northern Italy, Sheikh Jaber Al-Duaij Al-Sabah, the Executive Director of Kuwait Petroleum International in Italy, Bashar Al-Awadhi, and several heads of delegations from the GCC.
Through the "Kaynouna" project, the Kuwait pavilion reimagines architecture as a field of research and exploration, using architecture as a tool to raise questions about identity, history, and material culture.
The project also relies on experimental drawings, architectural installations, and critical research to transcend conventional narratives, highlighting architecture as a living medium that connects Kuwait with its past, present, and future.
The pavilion was a resounding success thanks to the efforts of Commissioner of the Kuwait Pavilion, Abdulaziz Al-Mazidi, and the Deputy Commissioner, Hamad Al-Khulaifi. (end)
mao
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment