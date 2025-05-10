Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Civil Servants Special Payments' Cut Effective Since May 11 -- PIFFS


2025-05-10 09:05:41
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 10 (KUNA) -- The Public Institution For Social Security (PIFSS) declared on Saturday that execution of the cabinet decision to lower special payments and halt bonuses would be effective as of May 1.
PIFFS said on the social media application, X, that concerned civil servants could inquire at the institution' headquarters during the official work hours from 8 a.m. until 12:30 noon time through contacts via the phone numbers: 22994086-22994085. (end)
