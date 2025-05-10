403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India, Pakistan Agree To End Firing
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELI, May 10 (KUNA) -- Foreign Secretary of India Vikram Misri announced on Saturday in brief media statement that India and Pakistan have reached an agreement to end all firing and military action.
Addressing media persons in New Delhi, Vikram Misri said that Director General of military operations of Pakistan called Director General of military operations of India at 5:30 PM today. Both sides agreed to stop all firing and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 5 PM today.
Instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Director General of military operations will talk agAin on 12th May 12th hours, he added. (end) atk
Addressing media persons in New Delhi, Vikram Misri said that Director General of military operations of Pakistan called Director General of military operations of India at 5:30 PM today. Both sides agreed to stop all firing and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 5 PM today.
Instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Director General of military operations will talk agAin on 12th May 12th hours, he added. (end) atk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment