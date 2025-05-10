Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
S Jaishankar's FIRST Remarks As India And Pakistan Reach Ceasefire Agreement

2025-05-10 09:01:17
(MENAFN- Live Mint) India-Pakistan conflict : Following the India - Pakistan ceasefire deal, EAM Jaishankar said that India has India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism.

"India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action.

India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so," S. Jaishankar posted on X (formerly Twitter).

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)

