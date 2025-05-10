S Jaishankar's FIRST Remarks As India And Pakistan Reach Ceasefire Agreement
"India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action.
India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so," S. Jaishankar posted on X (formerly Twitter).
(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)
