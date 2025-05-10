President Boakai Congratulates Pope Leo XIV As “The 267Th Pope Of The Roman Catholic Church”

The President of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has extended heartfelt congratulations to His Holiness, Pope Leo XIV on his election as the 267th Pope of the Roman Catholic Church on May 8, 2025. According to a Foreign Ministry release, President Boakai said this momentous occasion marks a profound chapter not only for the over one billion members of the Catholic Church but also for the global community that looks to the Holy See for moral leadership, compassion, and unity. President Boakai stated that Pope Leo XIV election comes at a time when the church, and indeed the world face complex social, spiritual, and economic challenges.“The weight of this sacred office is immense, yet I am confident that your deep intercultural background, unwavering commitment to service, and embodiment of humility and faith will guide you with wisdom and strength, Your Holiness, the role you now undertake extends beyond the Catholic faith”, President Boakai said.

The Liberian leader said in an increasingly interconnected world, Pope Leo XIV voice will serve as a bridge builder among faiths and peoples, stating that the promotion of interfaith dialogue and mutual respect among all religions, and those of no faith is vital to achieving lasting peace and harmony.“I am especially hopeful that your papacy will bring renewed focus to the development and inclusion of young people from all backgrounds, nurturing in them the values of peace, empathy, and shared responsibility. In doing so, we can foster a future generation better equipped to navigate diversity and resolve conflict before it escalates”, President Boakai stated.

