Trump cautions of ‘decisions’ on Russia-Ukraine discussions

President Donald Trump has voiced frustration over the slow progress in U.S.-led negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, warning that key decisions may soon be necessary if talks remain stalled.U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance stated during a Munich Leaders Meeting in Washington, D.C., that the Biden administration finds Russia’s conditions for ending the conflict to be excessive. “The Russians are demanding too much,” Vance explained.When asked to respond to Vance’s remarks during a White House press briefing, Trump said the assessment might be accurate and acknowledged that the situation was approaching a critical point. “Some decisions are going to have to be made,” he said, adding, “I’m not happy about it.”Top U.S. officials, including Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, have indicated that Washington might withdraw from its mediation efforts if no meaningful progress is achieved soon. Rubio told Fox News that continued involvement hinges on whether a viable resolution appears possible.Meanwhile, the U.S. is reportedly preparing new economic sanctions targeting key sectors of the Russian economy, including energy and banking, to increase pressure during negotiations.Despite recent escalations, including Ukrainian drone and missile strikes, the Kremlin has reiterated its willingness to engage in peace talks. President Vladimir Putin had proposed a 72-hour ceasefire around Russia’s Victory Day, which Ukraine rejected, instead calling for a month-long truce without conditions.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the ceasefire proposal remains valid. Russia’s terms for ending the conflict remain unchanged: Ukraine must remain neutral, forgo NATO membership, demilitarize, eliminate “Nazi” influences, and renounce nuclear ambitions. Additionally, Moscow demands recognition of Crimea, Kherson, Zaporozhye, Donetsk, and Lugansk as Russian territory.

MENAFN10052025000045015687ID1109531687