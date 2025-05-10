Best Online Casinos Canada 2025: Robocat Introduces The Largest Slots In CA

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RoboCat Recently Introduced the Largest Library of Online Slots Amongst all the Best Online Casinos in Canada Along with Exclusive Free Spins Bonuses

RoboCat , one of the most prestigious online casino present in 20+ countries including the US, the UK, New Zealand, Australia and Germany, recently introduced the largest library of online slots in the country, successfully becoming the best online casino in Canada with the highest diversity of real money games.

“Over 70% of players in Canada prefer online slots, and therefore, we decided to introduce thousands of new games, to bring them exactly what they are asking for”.

New players can try the 8,000+ games library of RoboCat and claim a generous welcome bonus of 100% extra on the first deposit + 200 Free Spins by joining the online casino now:

New players can claim the welcome bonus of 100% extra on the first deposit + 200 Free Spins instantly, and once they make the first deposit, RoboCat is going to top up their account balance and credit the 200 FS, so players can use them on their favorite online slot games.

RoboCat has also shared an intuitive tutorial on how new players can join their platform and redeem the welcome bonus:

Visit the official RoboCat Canada websiteClick on“Register” to open the signup formSelect your favorite welcome bonus (100% extra + 200 FS)Click on“Choose” to confirm your welcome bonus selectionEnter your preferred email addressCreate a new password for your RoboCat accountClick on“Next Step”Fill out the form with your names, address, birth date, etc.Click on“Create Account”Log into your new account on RoboCat CanadaMake your first deposit via most currencies, credit card, FunID, etc.

Once a new account has been created and the first deposit has been processed, RoboCat is going to credit said account with 100% extra on the first deposit up to $750 + 200 Free Spins + a secret bonus worth up to $300.

“At RoboCat, Quantity and Quality Go Together”

RoboCat revealed they decided to expand their library of games, with a special focus placed on online slots, after receiving the results of their newest market research.

“We commissioned a private market research firm to better understand player preferences in Canada, from bonus expectations to mobile usage habits, so we can focus on the areas that matter most and position RoboCat among the top real money online casinos in the country.”

“...and thanks to this insightful report, we discovered that Canadian players want access to a wider variety of online slots. In response, our team approved the expansion of our game library, now featuring over 8,000 titles available for all new and existing players”.

The readers interested in trying out the majestic library of games of RoboCat Casino, can do it now and claim the best welcome bonus to start playing and winning:

RoboCat covers the vast majority of real money online casino games in Canada, such as:



Online Slots

Blackjack

Poker

Roulette

Craps

Baccarat

Pontoon

Scratchcards

Crash

Plinko

Towers

Lotto

Bingo

Live Dealer Games Live Show Games

RoboCat has bet on creating new partnerships with software providers and studios from around the world, to offer Canadian players never-seen-before games, giving them new options for gambling online.

“Our research also revealed Canadian players want to see more live dealer games on online casinos, and this is why we have partnered up with Evolution Gaming and Playtech, to offer our customers access to a larger variety of live dealer games including Live Roulette, Monopoly Live, Deal or No Deal, amongst other exciting titles”.

“Players Demand Better Bonuses and Promotions”

RoboCat reports that its private market research uncovered surprising insights into what Canadian players truly want from online casino bonuses and promotions:



65% of Canadian online casino players want to receive at least 100% extra on the first deposit when claiming a welcome bonus offer

50% of Canadian players expect the welcome bonus offer to reward them with free spins for playing online slots

30% of Canadian players only claim welcome bonuses which terms and conditions and wagering requirements are easy to meet (e.g. a rollover higher than 30x stops them from claiming the bonus and even continue with the signup process) 70% of Canadian players prefer online casinos which offer them reload bonuses, cashback and additional free spins

Based on the insights provided by the private market research, RoboCat proceeded to equip its platform with the exact type of bonuses and promotions Canadian players demand, such as:



100% extra on first deposit + 200 Free Spin

Live Casino Cashback of 25%

Surprise Bonus Crab Worth Up To $300

Access to the VIP Club

Weekly Reload Bonus of 50 Free Spins

Live Trivia Game to Win up to $3,000

Weekly Cashback of 15%

Weekend Reload Bonus + 50 Free Spins

10% Cashback

Weekly Reload Bonus of 50%

Boosted Odds Bonus (Sports Betting)

Accumulator Boost up to 100% (Sports Betting) 100% Risk Free Bet (Sports Betting)

Furthermore, RoboCat also revealed all of their bonuses and promotions for new and existing players offer the lowest wagering requirements in Canada, making it easier for their customers to turn the bonus rewards into real money they can cash out.

“The rewards won't stop, they'll only get better over time. While attracting new players is key, we believe it's even more important to appreciate those who trusted RoboCat from the start. That's why we continuously reward them with free spins, reload bonuses, cashback, and other exclusive perks.”

RoboCat has revealed they offer secret bonuses to the most active players, as a part of their V.I.P Rewards Program, giving players more reasons to join their platform and play as much as possible, because the rewards are amongst the best in the Canadian online gambling industry nowadays.

“Players Want to Cash out and Receive Their Winnings As Fast As Possible”

RoboCat's commissioned market research revealed that nearly 50% of players would consider switching online casinos if their current platform delays withdrawal approvals and payout processing.

Furthermore, the report also revealed Canadian online gamblers prefer online casinos which offer multiple payment methods.

“Players want their withdrawal requests to be approved instantly, and the payment to be sent out during the same day. Most online casinos in Canada - even the top ones - fail to accomplish it... and this is why we decided to revamp our payment system to bring Canadian players exactly what they need: the fastest payouts in Canada”.

RoboCat Casino offers a large list of payment methods for deposits and withdrawals:



Most currencies

Credit Cards

Debit Cards

FunID

Skrill

Neteller

Paysafecard

Google Pay

Apple Pay Interac

RoboCat approves payouts immediately and proceeds to send them out during the same day, and along with its high withdrawal limits, it offers the best banking experience amongst the top real money casinos in Canada.

“We're on a clear path to the top of Canada's online gambling industry. Our focus is simple, reward players and deliver the best gaming experience in the country. Our rapid growth is proof that we're doing just that.”



