U.S. Resettles White South African Farmers Amid Persecution Claims
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The U.S. resettles white South African farmers amid claims of persecution. Discover the details behind this controversial decision.
The Trump administration will welcome in a first step 50 white South African Afrikaners as refugees starting May 12, explaining the move as a response to widely reported racial persecution despite objections from Pretoria.
Government documents reveal the group-descendants of Dutch settlers-will arrive via a State Department -chartered flight to Washington Dulles International Airport, their applications approved in under three months.
This contrasts sharply with the 18–24 month processing average for refugees from conflict zones like Syria or Myanmar.
South Africa's government denies systemic targeting of white farmers, asserting farm attacks are part of broader violent crime affecting all racial groups.
Police data shows 49 white farmers were murdered in 2019, among 21,325 total homicides.
The Trump administration cites land reform laws-permitting limited state seizures of property without compensation-as proof of state-sponsored discrimination.
The resettlement follows a February 2025 executive order creating an exception to Trump's freeze on refugee admissions.
U.S. Resettles White South African Farmers Amid Persecution Claims
Officials plan a ceremonial airport welcome, with housing aid and prepaid phones funded by Health and Human Services. Over 8,000 applications were reviewed, with 100 preliminarily approved.
South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor condemned the policy as a“misrepresentation” of post-apartheid reforms, noting white households retain 20 times the wealth of Black families.
Critics argue the policy prioritizes a wealthy minority while ignoring refugees from global crises. Courts have ordered the U.S. to admit 12,000 pre-approved refugees stranded by Trump's immigration crackdown, yet Afrikaners remain a focus.
The administration's stance aligns with claims by Elon Musk, a Trump ally, who has amplified unsubstantiated“genocide” narratives about white farmers.
As the first group prepares to land, the resettlement underscores a polarizing debate: Is the U.S. addressing persecution or politicizing crime?
For now, the Afrikaners' expedited entry marks a rare humanitarian concession in an administration otherwise tightening borders.
U.S. Resettles White South African Farmers Amid Disputed Persecution Claims
