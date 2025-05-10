Any Future Terror Act Will Be Considered 'Act Of War' Against India: Govt Sources

With this decision, the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks to draw red lines against terror incidents and makes clear its intention to firmly respond to the perpetrators and conspirators, in what is seen as a message to Pakistan - a country linked to various terrorist groups involved in targeting Indians.

The decision comes amid an intensifying conflict with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which had left 26 civilians, mostly tourists, dead.

