Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Stay Calm, Ignore Rumours: J & K Govt Amid Indo-Pak Tensions

Stay Calm, Ignore Rumours: J & K Govt Amid Indo-Pak Tensions


2025-05-10 08:10:05
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Amid an ongoing military conflict between India and Pakistan, the Jammu and Kashmir government advised people on Saturday to avoid engaging with or spreading rumours, asserting that the cooperation of the public in maintaining peace and discipline during these times is crucial.

The government appreciates all its citizens for their continued resilience and trust in the face of recent developments, it said.

“Misinformation and unverified claims circulating on social media can cause unnecessary panic. The residents are strongly advised to avoid engaging with or spreading rumours. Trust only credible news channels and government communications for accurate information,” the government said in a statement here.

The statement said the government is fully prepared to deal with any kind of exigency and is continuously monitoring the situation.

“All the necessary measures are being taken and the government is fully prepared and equipped to handle any situation and there is no cause for alarm. The general public is requested to stay calm and not panic. Please follow SOPs issued by NDMA and government in this regard,” the statement said, referring to the prevailing situation after Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on terror infrastructure across the border on May 7.

Read Also Govt Tells Media Channels Not To Use Civil Defence Sirens Sounds In Programmes Any Future Terror Act Will Be Considered 'Act Of War' Against India: Govt Sources

It said the health department has activated its emergency protocols and is fully prepared to handle any medical exigencies.

“The cooperation of the public in maintaining peace and discipline during these times is crucial. Public in general and mediapersons in particular are requested to be responsible in sharing information and follow the guidelines issued by government in this regard,” it said, adding that further updates will be shared through official government channels only.

The statement reaffirmed the government's commitment to the safety and security of every citizen.

“Stay vigilant, stay informed, and let's work together to uphold security and stability of our great nation,” it said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN10052025000215011059ID1109531637

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search